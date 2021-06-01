Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCXVII

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

What do the Packers plan on doing with Aaron Rodgers? Julio Jones is expected to be traded this week; where does he land? Does Zach Ertz leave Philly? All topics will be discussed this morning on The State of Football. Keep it locked!

The State of Football: Part CCXVII

