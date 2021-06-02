Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXVIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

On the show today, Ric will be joined by Randy Meuller, the former GM of the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. CFL Hall of Fame inductee Nik Lewis also joins the show. Keep it locked!

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS

Devonte Wyatt
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXVIII

Elysee Mbem-Bosse
Player Interviews

Elysee Mbem-Bosse Interview on The State of Football CCXV

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXVII

Jordan Davis
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Justin Shaffer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Shaffer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Jamaree Salyer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jamaree Salyer, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

James Cook
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

Sheridan Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sheridan Jones, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers