The State of Football: Part CCXX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

The Prospect Prophets are taking over TSOF giving you all the latest 2022 NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on and beyond. Then, we are humbled to have Upton Bell join us to tell us about the stories behind his father creating the first-ever NFL Draft as well as Upton's successful career as NFL Executive and his recent exhibition at UMass of Amherst, 'UPTON BELL COLLECTION: IN THE HUDDLE OF FOOTBALL HISTORY'. Keep it locked here for all the latest football news, weekdays at 9AM EST. 

