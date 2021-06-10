The State of Football: Part CCXXIII

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

In this edition of The State of Football, Ric Serritella is joined by the Director of the NFLPA Bowl, Dane Vandernat to talk about the top senior wide receiver group for the 2022 NFL Draft. Inside The League CEO joins later to discuss the latest news around the front offices of NFL teams.