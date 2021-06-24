Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXXXIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

More

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

Aron Johnson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aron Johnson, Offensive Lineman, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

devy
Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Fantasy Football Rankings

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXIII

USATSI_13400277
NFL Draft

Top Five Wisconsin Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

derek stingley jr
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, LSU Tigers

Henry To'o To'o
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Henry To'o To'o, Linebacker, Alabama Crimson Tide

Trey Dean III
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida Gators

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXII

USATSI_15497757
NFL Draft

Top Five Boston College Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft