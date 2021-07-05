Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXXXX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

---

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXXX

USATSI_15497757
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Phil Jurkovec, Quarterback, Boston College Eagles

Mecole Hardman
Fantasy Football

#SFB11: Five Under The Radar Wide Receivers

USATSI_13539660
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver, Maryland Terrapins

USATSI_15246598
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon, Cornerback, Washington Huskies

USATSI_13646224
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jarrett Patterson, Offensive Center, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

jk dobbins
Fantasy Football

#SFB11: Five Under The Radar Running Backs

USATSI_15391902
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Sam Howell, Quarterback, UNC Tarheels

USATSI_15336763
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions