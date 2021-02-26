The State of Football - Part CL

Buckle Up! It's our 150th episode of 'The State of Football!" Hosts Lawrence 'Big Law' Johnson and John Murphy reminisce over the best moments from TSOF, plus discuss the latest hot topics from around the football universe. Late in the show, Tennessee center Brandon Kennedy joins the show to discuss his path to the draft. Don't miss out, you never know who is going to drop by and chop it up. Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for new show alerts. Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!

