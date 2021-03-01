The State of Football – Part CLI

“Your New Home For Real Football Talk In The Mornings!” – Weekdays 9am ET

#151: In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy are joined by NEC co-commissioner Ralph Ventre to discuss the latest hot topics and breaking news. Reports indicate that the NFL will implement a 17-game schedule for 2021, we discuss what it means. We’re on the lookout for a Josh Gordon sighting, as the former All Pro is set to join Fan Controlled Football (FCF). Plus, the panel reflects on the legacy and impact of Irv Cross and Louis Nix III, as the football community suffers two great losses over the weekend. Tune-in for all your can’t stop, won’t stop coverage of everything football!

