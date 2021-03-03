Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

The State of Football - Part CLIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and Zack Patraw and joined by Fan Controlled Football commissioner Ray Austin to discuss the latest league buzz and preview the FCF Draft tonight. Topics include Josh Gordon and Robert Turbin signing with the league, along with the stsatus of Johnny Manziel. Plus, FCF MVP candidate Andrew Jamiel checks in to discuss life inside the bubble. Later in the show, free agent TE/DE prospect Matthew Wilkerson dials in to discuss his upcoming workout at HUB Football on March 14th. Finally, our panel of experts preview the NFL free agent frenzy and analyze the ramifications of the latest cuts, including Kyle Rudolph and Kyle Van Noy. It all happens here, on 'The State of Football, only on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the Sports Illustrated network!

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

Dillon Radunz
Scouting Reports

Dillon Radunz - Offensive Tackle North Dakota State Bison 2021 Scouting Report

USATSI_15386440
Our Shows

Notre Dame's Ben Skowronek discusses his injury status and the potential position change in the NFL.

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football - Part CLIII

USATSI_15337663
Fantasy Football

Kadarius Toney Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

USATSI_15273993
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

TreySmith
Scouting Reports

Trey Smith - Offensive Guard Tennessee Volunteers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15378606
Scouting Reports

Mason Stokke - Fullback Wisconsin Badgers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football - Part CLII

NFL-Mock-Draft-Review-For-2014-1
News

NFL offseason roster construction: Free Agency and the NFL Draft