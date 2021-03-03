The State of Football - Part CLIII

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and Zack Patraw and joined by Fan Controlled Football commissioner Ray Austin to discuss the latest league buzz and preview the FCF Draft tonight. Topics include Josh Gordon and Robert Turbin signing with the league, along with the stsatus of Johnny Manziel. Plus, FCF MVP candidate Andrew Jamiel checks in to discuss life inside the bubble. Later in the show, free agent TE/DE prospect Matthew Wilkerson dials in to discuss his upcoming workout at HUB Football on March 14th. Finally, our panel of experts preview the NFL free agent frenzy and analyze the ramifications of the latest cuts, including Kyle Rudolph and Kyle Van Noy. It all happens here, on 'The State of Football, only on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the Sports Illustrated network!

