The State of Football - Part CLIV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
In this edition of TSOF, we flashback to the 2017 NFL Draft with former Tennessee Titans director of college scouting Blake Beddingfield and former Raiders director of pro personnel Dane Vandernat, as we discuss the hits, misses and go behind the scenes inside the war room! Plus, California tight end coach Geep Chryst, who will serve as head coach of the upcoming HUB Football, hosted by Don Yee on March 14th in San Diego. Later in the show, free-agent wide receiver Jordan McCray, who will be one of the featured participants for The CAMP, joins the show to discuss his upcoming workout in front of NFL scouts. 

