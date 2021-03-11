The State of Football - Part CLIX

On this jam-packed episode, our founder Ric Serritella sits alongside his partner in crime at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the Director of Player Personnel Dane Vandernat to chop up the latest NFL Combine invites and draft buzz. Then, the loco lobo from New Mexico will steal the spotlight when cornerback Jalin Burrell goes toe to toe with our host to let the world know why his name should be on your NFL jersey. The Louisiana Monroe standout, tight end Josh Pederson also checks in to break down his tape and training regime as he gets prepared for his upcoming pro day. Neil Stratton from Inside the League will join us to give us the latest industry rumblings and get your blue and yellow out! Prepare to get pummeled by the elusive, Ben Mason, the star fullback from Michigan who is getting ready to continue to put numbers up in the NFL.

