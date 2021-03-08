The State of Football - Part CLVI

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy are joined by NEC co-commissioner Ralph Ventre to discuss the FCS landscape and top 25 poll. The trio is also joined by Albany gunslinger Jeff Undercuffler, who led the Great Danes to victory over New Hampshire during the weekend with three touchdown passes. Next, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut hops on the who to recap their game against Duquesne. Lastly, our expert panel reviews some of the top performers from the TEST Football Academy pro day workout conducted on Saturday, including Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar. It all happens on 'The State of Football,' Presented by NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated. Be sure to subscribe on Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.

