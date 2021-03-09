The State of Football - Part CLVII

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and Russell Lande discuss the latest NFL news, including the Dallas Cowboys long-term deal with Dak Prescott that will pay him $160M over the next four years, which is sure to make agent Todd France very happy. In other news, the Tennessee Titans have moved on from last year's first round pick Isaiah Wilson after a season of mishaps and legal woes. Can the talented young man put his wild ways behind him and become a contributing member of the Miami Dolphins? We discuss. Plus, Zybek Sports founder Mike Weinstein joins the show to discuss his unorthodox pro day travels during the COVID-19 pandemic and his timing technology methods along with the 2021 NFL pro day scene. Finally, free agent tight end Luke Sellers out of South Dakota dials in to talk about his journey as an undrafted free agent, his time with the Detroit Lions and what he hopes to prove to NFL scouts at the upcoming HUB Football workout in San Diego on March 14th. Only on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated! Be sure to subscribe on Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.

