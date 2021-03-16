The State of Football: Part CLXII

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by veteran scout Russell Lande to discuss the NFL free agent frenzy. The NFL quarterback carousel continues to turn, as Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the Washington Football Team, the New England Patriots are re-loaded and the world champions Bucs are getting the band back together in Tampa Bay. Plus, early free agent winners, losers and best players still available. We'll also be joined by University of Arizona running back Gary Brightwell and Virginia running back Shane Simpson to discuss their path to the draft. In addition, we cover the latest pro day buzz, as we count you down to Cleveland, just 44 days away from the 2021 NFL Draft! Nobody delivers nitty-gritty football talk like, 'The State of Football,' part of the FanNation network on Sports Illustrated.

