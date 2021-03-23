The State of Football: Part CLXVII

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by weekly special guest Russell Lande of Infectious Scouting, who brings two decades of pro scouting experience (NFL, CFL, XFL). They discuss some of the latest pro day risers, NFL Draft buzz and free agent fallout. Later in the show, they are joined by legendary coach Keith Grabowski of Coach and Coordinator Podcast, to preview his latest industry fundraiser seminars. It all happens on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for show alerts and exclusive original content programming.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.