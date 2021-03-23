Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
The State of Football: Part CLXVII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by weekly special guest Russell Lande of Infectious Scouting, who brings two decades of pro scouting experience (NFL, CFL, XFL). They discuss some of the latest pro day risers, NFL Draft buzz and free agent fallout. Later in the show, they are joined by legendary coach Keith Grabowski of Coach and Coordinator Podcast, to preview his latest industry fundraiser seminars. It all happens on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for show alerts and exclusive original content programming. 

