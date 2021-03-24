The State of Football: Part CLXVII

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and Zack Patraw take you inside the football universe with special guests from all spectrums of the industry. Fan Controlled Football (FCF) commissioner Ray Austin recaps the inaugural FCF season and previews what’s in store for version 2.o! Plus, Recruiting Analytics CEO Cory Yates joins us to discuss the latest player tracking data technology making its way into college football programs across the country. In addition, Coastal Carolina standout Tarron Jackson dials in to talk about his NFL Draft journey. To top it all off, we welcome Embassy Suites Cleveland Rockside assistant director of sales Laura Byers. Embassy Suites Cleveland-Rockside serves as the official NFL Draft Bible Headquarters for the 2021 NFL Draft, just 36 days away! Only on ‘The State of Football,’ your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch Channel for exclusive original content programming.



