The State of Football: Part CLXXVII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella is joined by Russ Lande and Matt Waldman, the creator of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio. They discuss Waldman's RSP, tips to breaking into the NFL scouting game, media, and MORE. Watch on Twitch in the link below.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

