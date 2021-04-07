The State of Football: Part CLXXVIII

The State of Football host, Ric Serritellas, is joined by a load of guests! Jacob Harris, wide receiver from Central Florida will be on to talk about his journey. One of the standouts from the TEST Football Pro Day, Drew Mahoney, will be on to talk about his experience at TEST. NFL Draft Bible NFL Draft Analyst Alec Pulido will be on to talk about the NFL Draft. NFL Draft Bible Familia Marvin Jones will be on later in the show. HUB Football invite Eric Swoope will be discussing his journey and The CAMP and HUB Football.

