The State of Football: Part CLXXXII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of TSOF, host Ric Serritella is joined by veteran scout Russell Lande, as they count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland! Tune-in to find out what they are hearing just 16 days away from draft day. Plus, they discuss the current dilemma for street free agents and explore third-party opportunities for players to participate in such as the HUB Football Camp, founded by Don Yee. You never know who might drop by to say hello, so buckle up and enjoy! Now streaming on Twitch. 

Our Shows

