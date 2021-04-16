The State of Football: Part CLXXXV

Big Law counts you down to the 2021 NFL Draft on a Football Friday edition of TSOF. Special guest David Turner of Maverick Sports Consulting drops in to recap the HBCU Combine. Plus, quarterback Luis Perez joins the show to discuss his upcoming workout at HUB Football. It all happens here, 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.