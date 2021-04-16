Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
The State of Football: Part CLXXXV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

Big Law counts you down to the 2021 NFL Draft on a Football Friday edition of TSOF. Special guest David Turner of Maverick Sports Consulting drops in to recap the HBCU Combine. Plus, quarterback Luis Perez joins the show to discuss his upcoming workout at HUB Football. It all happens here, 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!

