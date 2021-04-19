Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CLXXXVI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of TSOF we have our two special guest hosts, Alec Pulido from Prospect Prophets and the sports director at Rowan radio, Kayla Santiago. Tune in as they count you down to the 2021 NFL Draft with residential guest, the Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Digital Media Strategy for NEC, Ralph Ventre. Then, get your rooms ready for Cleveland at the Embassy Suites Rockside! Laura Byers drops in to give us the latest specials and events happening at their clean, new hotel! Make sure you reserve your room at Group.EmbassySuites.com/NFLDraft now! 

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CLXXXVI

USATSI_15742356
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft Quarterback Superlatives: Most Accurate, Dual Threat, Sleeper, and More

USATSI_13896382
Mocks

2021 NFL Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Will the Falcons Get Their Future Quarterback?

USATSI_15201017
Fantasy Football

Shi Smith Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

USATSI_15497879
Scouting Reports

Brenden Jaimes - Offensive Tackle Nebraska Cornhuskers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_13483147
Scouting Reports

Grant Hermanns - Offensive Tackle Purdue Boilermakers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_11240769
Scouting Reports

Dan Moore Jr. - Offensive Tackle Texas A&M Aggies 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_15484992
Scouting Reports

Robert Jones - Offensive Tackle Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

USATSI_13762055
Scouting Reports

Tommy Doyle - Offensive Tackle Miami (OH) Redhawks 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report