The State of Football: Part CLXXXVIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Today's on TSOF our founder Ric Serritella returns fresh off the airplane from the HUB Football CAMP in San Diego that was held on Sunday and is ready to give us all the gems that performed there. Also, the latest news from the football industry from the future of the CFL and XFL, to top defensive NFL draft picks and beyond! It all happens here on ‘The State of Football,’ your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Now on Twitch, be sure to subscribe. 

