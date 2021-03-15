Today on The State of Football part CXLI we have special guest host the president of NFL Draft Bible Zack Petraw with the NEC Co-Commisioner Ralph Ventre to chop up what it is like having spring ball and trying to get ready for football during COVID-19 with Sacred Heart’s Coach Mark Nofri. Find out how the free agent Jalin Burrell did at the Hub Football Camp in San Diego yesterday before the quarterback from Appalachian State, Zac Thomas comes back on to give us his latest NFL draft updates.

Zac will throw it off to the bulldog from Pittsburgh, DJ Turner joins us to let us know why he should hear his name called on draft day. Your new home for the most reliable NFL draft news- The State of Football live Mon-Friday 9AM EST.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.