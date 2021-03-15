Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The State of Football - Part CXLI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Today on The State of Football part CXLI we have special guest host the president of NFL Draft Bible Zack Petraw with the NEC Co-Commisioner Ralph Ventre to chop up what it is like having spring ball and trying to get ready for football during COVID-19 with Sacred Heart’s Coach Mark Nofri. Find out how the free agent Jalin Burrell did at the Hub Football Camp in San Diego yesterday before the quarterback from Appalachian State, Zac Thomas comes back on to give us his latest NFL draft updates.

Zac will throw it off to the bulldog from Pittsburgh, DJ Turner joins us to let us know why he should hear his name called on draft day. Your new home for the most reliable NFL draft news- The State of Football live Mon-Friday 9AM EST. 

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

