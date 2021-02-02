Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Search
The State of Football Part CXXXII

The State of Football Part CXXXII

Our hosts dive into the latest news around the nation and around the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Our host and founder Ric Serritella is joined by co-host the 2x Grey Cup Champion John Muphy and residential guest Russ Lande the Director of US Scouting at Montreal Alouettes to dive into the Green Bay Packers new enemy in Aaron Rodgers who seeks revenge.

You're going to need a sunglasses for the star guests we have on today! Straight from Reese's Senior Bowl we bring two beasts from the east: Offensive Line Backer at University of Virginia, Charles Snowden and the mean Defensive Lineman at University of Miami, former Temple tough, Quincy Roche.

Click here to listen live on TWITCH. Follow and Subscribe.

maxresdefault
Our Shows

Inside The League Provides Workout Opportunity

maxresdefault
Our Shows

Inside The League Scouting Seminar 2021 Goes Virtual

maxresdefault
Our Shows

Dane Partners with STU

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football Part CXXXII

USATSI_15201356
News

Scouting Lenz: Zaven Collins, Linebacker, Tulsa

USATSI_15423075
News

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie ADP

USATSI_13327697
News

Scout Interview: Lorenzo Burns, CB, Arizona

USATSI_15332082
News

Devy Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Who is the top QB selected?

47SDHZN7EFEW3FKUY6D3TTGUTI
Player Interviews

The State of Football: Interviewing West Virginia Long Snapper Kyle Poland