The State of Football Part CXXXII

Our host and founder Ric Serritella is joined by co-host the 2x Grey Cup Champion John Muphy and residential guest Russ Lande the Director of US Scouting at Montreal Alouettes to dive into the Green Bay Packers new enemy in Aaron Rodgers who seeks revenge.

You're going to need a sunglasses for the star guests we have on today! Straight from Reese's Senior Bowl we bring two beasts from the east: Offensive Line Backer at University of Virginia, Charles Snowden and the mean Defensive Lineman at University of Miami, former Temple tough, Quincy Roche.