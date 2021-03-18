Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

The State of Football PT. CLXIV

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of TSOF, our founder Ric Serritella is joined by NFLPA Collegiate Bowl executive director Dane Vandernat to discuss the latest NFL free agent frenzy. The duo also review some of the biggest hits, misses and lessons learned during Vandernat's time as director of pro personnel with the Oakland Raiders. Next, we are joined by linebacker Shaq Smith, who talks about his draft journey from Clemson, to Maryland, to his draft preparation. Get an inside look of what it was like for him to enter the transfer portal and be prepared to compete against the virus and new competition. Lastly, Inside the League founder Neil Stratton is able to provide the breakfast for all of us to eat up with his latest finding in the free agent frenzy and the future of the NFL salaries for players and cap adjustments. Make sure you check out Neil's new book, 'Scout Speak' available on Amazon, or receive a free copy when you become an 'All-Access' member today at AllAccessFootball.com. Only on The State of Football, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Weekdays at 9:00am eastern time! Be sure to subscribe on Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football PT. CLXIV

ZQBGKXJ6DREMBFQUCCJNQOP4YA
NFL

NFL team needs and roster construction

USATSI_14175242
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Pro Day – Live Blog Tracker

USATSI_15370803
News

Q&A WITH DENVER BRONCOS HEAD COACH VIC FANGIO

USATSI_15506027
News

Q&A WITH MIAMI DOLPHINS HEAD COACH BRIAN FLORES

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football Pt CLXIII

USATSI_13294190
Scouting Reports

Carlo Kemp - Defensive Tackle Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

USATSI_13358084
Scouting Reports

Daniel Archibong - Defensive Tackle Temple Owls Scouting Report

USATSI_11324981
Scouting Reports

Cameron Murray - Defensive Tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report