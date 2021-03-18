The State of Football PT. CLXIV

In this edition of TSOF, our founder Ric Serritella is joined by NFLPA Collegiate Bowl executive director Dane Vandernat to discuss the latest NFL free agent frenzy. The duo also review some of the biggest hits, misses and lessons learned during Vandernat's time as director of pro personnel with the Oakland Raiders. Next, we are joined by linebacker Shaq Smith, who talks about his draft journey from Clemson, to Maryland, to his draft preparation. Get an inside look of what it was like for him to enter the transfer portal and be prepared to compete against the virus and new competition. Lastly, Inside the League founder Neil Stratton is able to provide the breakfast for all of us to eat up with his latest finding in the free agent frenzy and the future of the NFL salaries for players and cap adjustments. Make sure you check out Neil's new book, 'Scout Speak' available on Amazon, or receive a free copy when you become an 'All-Access' member today at AllAccessFootball.com. Only on The State of Football, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Weekdays at 9:00am eastern time! Be sure to subscribe on Twitch for new show alerts and original content programming.



