Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football PT. CLXX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

In this edition of The State of Football, founder and co-owner Ric Serritella is joined by one of our Senior Scouts, Lorenz Leinweber. They will be talking with Oklahoma State defensive tackle, Cameron Murray, as well as Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample. Ric and Lorenz will be joined by new Carolina Panthers running back Darius Clark towards the end of the show, who was signed on the spot at The HUB in San Diego.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football PT. CLXX

USATSI_11771074
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: RASHAWN SLATER | NORTHWESTERN | OFFENSIVE LINE

USATSI_13764697
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: COLE VAN LANEN | WISCONSIN | OFFENSIVE TACKLE

USATSI_14937309
Player Interviews

NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: SAMUEL COSMI | TEXAS | OFFENSIVE TACKLE

USATSI_15494594
Fantasy Football

Dez Fitzpatrick Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

5f78c81c97db7.image
Scouting Reports

William Bradley-King - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Baylor Bears Scouting Report

usatsi_13664113
Scouting Reports

Jamar Watson - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

cfeb8b20-6735-11eb-bffc-5df673426615
Scouting Reports

Chris Garrett - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Concordia St. Paul Bears Scouting Report

Rumph
Scouting Reports

Chris Rumph II - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report