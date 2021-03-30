Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
The State of Football PT. CLXXII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
In this edition of 'The State of Football,' it's a 'Prospect Prophets' takeover, as the duo of Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber handle head honcho hosting duties! Tune-in and get the skinny on the latest NFL Draft buzz, just 30 days away. Plus, special guest quarterback Feleipe Franks joins us to discuss his draft journey from Florida, to Arkansas and now knocking on the NFL doorstep. In addition, veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall dials in to discuss his NFL comeback journey, as he preps for the upcoming HUB Football workout in front of NFL teams on April 18th in San Diego. It all happens here on TSOF, your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for more original content and show alerts. 

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

