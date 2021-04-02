The State of Football PT. CLXXV

In this edition of TSOF, the Prospect Prophets take over an exciting show! Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber are joined by former Kansas State defensive back Kiondre Thomas to talk about how the draft process is going for him and how his season went. After that, they discuss the latest pro day buzz and standouts from Thursday as well as what to expect in today’s workouts. Then they are joined by NFL player and HUB Football participant Jalin Burrell to discuss his upcoming workout and what is next for him. It all happens here on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for more original content programming and visit NFLDraftBible.com for exclusive NFL Draft coverage.

