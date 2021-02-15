The State of Football Pt. CXLI

Our hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy are preparing the foldout table for the Bills Mafia leader Ralph Ventre, the Assistant Commissioner for Communications & Digital Media Strategy for NEC as they review who the TB Buccaneers Superbowl Champions will release into the open market and to review the first game of Fan Controlled Football. Stay tuned Mon-Fri 9-10AM EST for the most reliable news in the football industry. Get access to our draft guide, scouting seminars and more at AllAccessFootball.com today!

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.