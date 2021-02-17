Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
[WATCH] The State of Football Pt. CXLIII

Listen live as the crew goes through the latest news around the nation.
Tune-in to 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! In this edition, Part CXLIII, hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy are joined by Fan Controlled Football (FCF) commissioner Ray Austin to preview the FCF Re-Draft. Find our which players are moving up the NFL Draft Bible big board rankings for the FCF, plus new details on the latest startup league. Plus, NFL Prospectus Encyclopedia publisher Roy Countryman joins the show to discuss the latest publication coming to NFL Draft Bible.

