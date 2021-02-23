The State of Football PT. CXLVII

It's the year of the quarterback carousel, as several prominent big-name signal-callers could be on the move. The market value for Russell Wilson has been set at three first-round picks in Seattle. Will the Texans move Deshaun Watson at that kind of price tag? Are the Jets looking to move on from Sam Darnold and could the 'Big Ben' era in Pittsburgh be coming to an end? There are plenty of questions entering the offseason and our expert panel does their best to provide you with some possible answers. Tune-in, as Ric Serritella and John Murphy, are joined by veteran scout Russell Lande of the Montreal Alouettes. Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch channel for exclusive Livestream alerts!

