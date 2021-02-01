The State of Football Pt. CXXXI
The boys talk what's been going on throughout the nation with the NFL and the Draft.
Our host and founder Ric Serritella is joined by co-host John Murphy the Vice President of Player Personnel for Toronto Argonaut to review the highlights of the Reese's combine and see what the #NFLDraft prospects from WVU, long snapper Kyle Poland is doing to prepare for the draft!
Very special guest layda Samilgil, the Co-Founder & CEO of Organic Robotics ( Organicroboticscorp.com ) joins us to give us the latest updates in Light Lace sensors coming out of Cornell's Space Laboratory