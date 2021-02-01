The State of Football Pt. CXXXI

Our host and founder Ric Serritella is joined by co-host John Murphy the Vice President of Player Personnel for Toronto Argonaut to review the highlights of the Reese's combine and see what the #NFLDraft prospects from WVU, long snapper Kyle Poland is doing to prepare for the draft!

Very special guest layda Samilgil, the Co-Founder & CEO of Organic Robotics ( Organicroboticscorp.com ) joins us to give us the latest updates in Light Lace sensors coming out of Cornell's Space Laboratory