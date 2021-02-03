The State of Football Pt. CXXXIII

Our host and founder Ric Serritella is joined by co-host VP of Player Personnel John Murphy to chop up the latest news coming out of the #NFL Dolphins with Sports Illustrated's reporter Alain Poupart and the man covering the Detroit Lions since 2013 John Maakaron.

Special guest fresh from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Dillon Stoner Oklahoma State Cowboys Wide Receiver joins us today to let us know why he should be a top pick for an NFL team.