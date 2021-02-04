The State of Football Pt. CXXXIV

Our founder and host Ric Serritella is joined by co-host John Murphy the Vice President of Player Personnel for Toronto Argonauts as well as our residential guests Dane Vandernat, the Director of Scouting at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Neil Stratton from InsideTheLeague.com to drop all the #NFLDraft Gems and all the buzz happening inside the #football industry.

Special guest from Zebra Sports, the Vice President himself-John Pollard joins us to give us the latest updates in tracking technology that is coming straight off the NFL fields