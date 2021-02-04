Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The State of Football Pt. CXXXIV

Listen in as the guys talk about the latest news surrounding the league.
*For more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

Our founder and host Ric Serritella is joined by co-host John Murphy the Vice President of Player Personnel for Toronto Argonauts as well as our residential guests Dane Vandernat, the Director of Scouting at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Neil Stratton from InsideTheLeague.com to drop all the #NFLDraft Gems and all the buzz happening inside the #football industry.

Special guest from Zebra Sports, the Vice President himself-John Pollard joins us to give us the latest updates in tracking technology that is coming straight off the NFL fields

