The State of Football Pt. CXXXV

Our founder and host Ric Serritella and co-host John Murphy are joined by the host of WuSports Radio and Seven Cities Shop Talk, Big Law Lawrence Johnson to talk to our star-studded guests today. First, the only man that the future Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady endorses, Dr. Henry Mahncke the CEO of Posit Science and Developer of BrainHQ joins our panel to give us the latest technology coming out of his research labs and how it will continue to transform neurology forever.

Then, at 9:40 we have the Tiger himself, safety JaCoby Smith squeezes onto our screen to give us the latest path to the #NFLDraft update and what other prospects made him turn his head at the Senior Bowl game.