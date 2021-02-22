Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The State of Football PT. Part CXLVI

The boys are back to talk about the latest news in the NFL
TSOF – “Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” – Weekdays 9AM Eastern

Monday Panel:

Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible Creator @ricserritellaJohn Murphy, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel @draftjm13Ralph Ventre, NEC Assistant Commissioner @NECRalph

In this episode, TSOF panel examines some of the big names on the NFL chopping block, recap some of the notable FCS football games over the weekend and discuss why BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is emerging as QB2 on many big boards around the league. The crew will also have a new announcement in regards to the upcoming HUB Football CAMP, hosted by Don Yee, in addition to all the highlights from the Fan Controlled Football action on Saturday night. Lastly, we react to the latest stories making the social media rounds, including Cam Newton being heckled at his own football camp, the whimpering end of Tim Tebow’s baseball career and the sad saga leading up to the final days of Vincent Jackson.  

