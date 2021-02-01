Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur Shows
Two Round Fantasy Football Rookie Mock Draft

In this episode, Matt and John are joined by NFL Draft Bible analysts Brandon Lejeune and Anthony Corrente to participate in a two-round rookie mock draft.
The four analysts build individual teams of six players while discussing Superflex draft strategy, player values, and their favorite rookies in the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

