Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Javian Hawkins

[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Javian Hawkins

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John breakdown Javian Hawkins
Author:
Publish date:

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John breakdown Javian Hawkins, the athletic under the radar back from Louisville. The guys breakdown the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their named called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP 

dolphins_nfl_draft.0
News

Miami Dolphins 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_14987079
Our Shows

[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Javian Hawkins

USATSI_15046964
News

Rookie Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles OT Jack Driscoll

USATSI_13640616
NFL Draft

EYE on B1G: 2021 NFL Draft Preview

USATSI_13905138
Fantasy Football

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

USATSI_11640829
News

Senior Watch: NFL Draft Candidates

USATSI_15386835
Fantasy Football

Amari Rodgers Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

nfl draft bible podcast network
Our Shows

[WATCH] Prospect Prophets: Breaking down the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

USATSI_15304876
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Georgia CB Eric Stokes