Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Trevor Lawrence

[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Trevor Lawrence

In this episode of the Draft Seminar's Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Series, Matt and John breakdown Trevor Lawrence
Author:
Publish date:

The guys breakdown the player's film, production profile, and shed light on the type of fantasy football value they will bring to your fantasy football leagues once they hear their name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.


Dynasty Fantasy Football players, Devy Fantasy Football players, and NFL Draft fans will find this episode to be insightful and exciting as the guys get geared up for a great 2021 NFL Draft season.

The NFL Draft Bible Podcast Network is powered by the si.com/nfl/draft. Please support our show by visiting the site and reading the work of our industry-leading writing and scouting teams. You can also support the show by leaving a 5 STAR review, subscribing, and telling your friends about our show.

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP 

D’WAYNE ESKRIDGE
Fantasy Football

D'Wayne Eskridge Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

USATSI_15386840
Our Shows

[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Trevor Lawrence

USATSI_11166047
Our Shows

Scout Interview: Ali Fayad, DE, Western Michigan

USATSI_15199672
NFL Draft

Scouting Lenz: Michael Carter, Running Back, North Carolina

the state of football
Our Shows

[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXXXVIII

g7RsDLXq_400x400
NFL Draft

Test Football Academy: Pro Day 2021

dolphins_nfl_draft.0
News

Miami Dolphins 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

USATSI_14987079
Our Shows

[WATCH] Fantasy Football Rookie Profile Javian Hawkins

USATSI_15046964
News

Rookie Spotlight: Philadelphia Eagles OT Jack Driscoll