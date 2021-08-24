August 24, 2021
WATCH: Prospect Prophets Breakdown Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals

Check out the Prophets breaking down the Vikings and the Bengals
Tune-in for the Prospect Prophets Show live on-air 08/24/2021 at 5PM EST on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Hosts Jack Despeaux, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber will break down the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Keep it locked to our brand new Twitch channel, as we bring exclusive independent scouting analysis and coverage of pro football. The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it's what we do!

