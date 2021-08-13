Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

WATCH: Prospect Prophets Breakdown the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills

Looking at the rosters and salary caps of the Steelers and Bills
Author:
Publish date:

Tune-in for the Prospect Prophets Show live on-air August 13th on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Hosts Jack Despeaux, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber will be breaking down the rosters, salary caps, and future outlooks of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. The Prospect Prophets Show is also part of the NFL Draft Bible podcast network on iTunes, be sure to subscribe. Plus, keep it locked to our brand new Twitch channel, as we bring exclusive independent scouting analysis and coverage of pro football. The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it's what we do!

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

prospect prophets
Our Shows

WATCH: Prospect Prophets Breakdown the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills

darren waller training camp
News

Latest NFL News

hamburg sea devils
News

Latest Alternative Football News

hamburg sea devils
Alternative Football

Hamburg Sea Devils Sign Three New Players

USATSI_15307243
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Goodson, Running Back, Iowa Hawkeyes

USATSI_16515886
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_15108114
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drew Beesley, Defensive End, Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_15378623
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaquarii Roberson, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

USATSI_15439631
Fantasy Football

Ten Devy Sleepers with Star Potential