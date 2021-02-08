[WATCH] The Prospect Prophets: Live post-Super Bowl Mock Draft

Tune-in for the Prospect Prophets Show live on-air Monday, February 8th, 2021 on NFL Draft Bible, now part of the FanNation Network on Sports Illustrated. Hosts Jack Despeaux, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber will be joined by NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella, as they conduct their first post-Super Bowl LV Mock Draft for all 32 NFL teams. The Prospect Prophets Show is also part of the NFL Draft Bible podcast network on iTunes, be sure to subscribe. Plus, keep it locked to our brand new Twitch channel, as we bring exclusive independent scouting analysis and coverage of pro football. The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, it's what we do!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP