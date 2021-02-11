[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXXXIX

Hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy try to uncover all of the 2021 NFL Draft Gems with our special guest the Director of College Scouting for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Dane Vandernat. Then Neil Stratton from Inside the League gives our hosts the facts of what the new rumblings are across the NFL leading up to the draft. 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Powered by FanNation on Sports Illustrated. Make sure you order our 2021 NFL Draft Bible today at www.AllAccessFootball.com!

