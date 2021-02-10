[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXXXVIII

Matt Hicks fills in as host alongside John Murphy as the two welcome Coach Grabowski from the Coach and Coordinator Podcast and Ray Austin commissioner of the Fan Controlled Football League onto the show.

"The CAMP III presented by HUB Football", the first-of-its-kind football workout featuring upwards of 60 NFL-ready street free agents, is back!!

The first CAMP of 2021 has just been confirmed for Sunday, March 14 at the Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

The CAMP of 2021 has just been confirmed for Sunday, March 14 at the Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

NFL League Office-approved featuring football’s premier unsigned free agents, The CAMP offers 100-percent OTA-style drills that are run by former NFL coaches and players. Our CAMPs showcase players at every position, including special teams, and CAMPs are not set up to offer combine-style timed testing. Participants do nothing but NFL football-specific drill work, mimicking an actual NFL workout.

Founded in 2019 by NFL super-agent Don Yee, the CAMPs are designed to serve as a conduit between NFL teams, qualified NFL prospects and certified NFLPA agents during a critical time of need. To-date, 155 players have participated in The CAMP presented by HUB Football and 50 of our participants, an astounding 32%, have gone on to sign pro contracts, including 18 players who’ve signed with NFL teams.

New for 2021, The CAMP has partnered with NFL Draft Bible and along with their participation, veteran NFL scout David Turner, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel John Murphy and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Advanced Scout Ric Serritella plan to be on-site at The CAMP to provide real-time performance evaluations, along with verified measurements and player interviews that will be showcased on their website, www.nfldraftbible.com.

