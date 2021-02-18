[WATCH] The State of Football Pt. CXLIII

Tune-in to 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! In this edition, Part CXLIII, hosts David Turner and John Murphy bring you behind the scenes of the football industry. Joining the show will be NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director of college recruiting Dane Vandernat, to discuss the new 'Business of Football' initiative being implemented by the NFLPA. Later in the show, Inside The League CEO Neil Stratton hops on to preview the 12th Annual ITL Scouting Seminar, which is going 'virtual' for 2021 and will air via NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated. He also discusses the latest industry rumblings, as our panel provides valuable insight into the NFL Draft process.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.