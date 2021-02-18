Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
[WATCH] The State of Football Pt. CXLIII

Listen live as the crew goes through the latest news around the nation.
Tune-in to 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! In this edition, Part CXLIII, hosts David Turner and John Murphy bring you behind the scenes of the football industry. Joining the show will be NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director of college recruiting Dane Vandernat, to discuss the new 'Business of Football' initiative being implemented by the NFLPA. Later in the show, Inside The League CEO Neil Stratton hops on to preview the 12th Annual ITL Scouting Seminar, which is going 'virtual' for 2021 and will air via NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated. He also discusses the latest industry rumblings, as our panel provides valuable insight into the NFL Draft process. 

