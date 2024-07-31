Steelers rookie Roman Wilson's chance to build experience at camp put on hold
The Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years have been defined by a strong defense and quality run game, but their passing attack has been lacking since Ben Roethlisberger's inevitable decline. Having Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterback room should help a great deal compared to the group they had last year, but Pittsburgh's receiver corps still needs some work. This latest headline isn't going to help matters, either.
According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is considered week-to-week after being carted off the field with an ankle injury . On the bright side, the injury does not sound serious.
Even still, this is a tough break for a playmaker who could make a big impact for Pittsburgh's offense this year. While there's something to be said for not throwing a rookie quarterback to the wolves right away, the only way that first-year players improve is by getting experience at practice and in games.
Wilson came to the Steelers by way of Michigan, where he put up 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for the national champions last season. Pittsburgh picked him in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft at 84th overall.
For now George Pickens remains at the top of the team's depth chart at wide receiver, but he's the only really proven and capable option that they have. As far as landing an upgrade goes, the Steelers seem determined to trade for an established star at this position. The latest reporting suggests the front office is convinced that they can get one of these three: either Brandon Aiyuk from the 49ers, Tyreek Hill from the Dolphins or DK Metcalf from the Seahawks.