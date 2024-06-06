NFL Draft

Texans: Will Anderso Amazed by Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter

The Houston Texans made rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he's been impressive for the Texans.

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (DB23) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans were incredibly active this past offseason working on building up their infrastructure around quarterback C.J. Stroud. They extended wide receiver Nico Collins and traded for Stefon Diggs while bringing in Danielle Hunter on the defensive side of the football.

In building up that infrastructure, the Texans ended up trading their first round pick to the Minnesota Vikings to gather an extra second-round pick which they used to trade for Diggs. They also got the Vikings' 2023 second-round pick and used it on Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Lassiter is a technically sound cornerback that is aggressive in playing the run, something that you would expect from a Georgia cornerback. He's been turning heads during Texans minicamp and second-year edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who just won Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been amazed.

“I’ve been so amazed by him, man. He’s been making plays left and right all over the field. He’s electric, man. Another young guy that we can’t wait to keep seeing grow and stuff like that. And I think he can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special that we have going on here.”

Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans are going to need help at cornerback with Derek Stingley Jr. being the top cornerback and the starting spot opposite of him being available.

