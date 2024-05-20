Tom Brady takes 2024 draft picks to school at Rookie Premiere
The NFL Rookie Premiere is underway and a ton of first round picks are surrounding themselves with elite company. Future first ballot Hall of Famer and perhaps the best quarterback in NFL history Tom Brady is at the event and giving the youngsters lessons on what it takes in the NFL.
NFL Draft first rounders can be seen hanging out with both Brady and hip hop legend Jay-Z at the NFL Rookie Premiere. This event is designed for rookies to get their feet wet in how to handle their money, branding, and what it takes to be a professional. It's hard to find a better mentor in all of those areas than TB12 himself.
Among those pictured in this image are Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
It is hard to hold back excitement for what the careers of these young men have in store for them.