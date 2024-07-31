Vikings J.J. McCarthy continues to impress Vikings coaching staff
JJ McCarthy was not taken by the Minnesota Vikings at the 10th overall spot in the 2024 NFL Draft to sit on the bench long.
At this years Draft, the Vikings failed to trade up for North Carolina QB Drake May, who went 3rd to the New England Patriots. Instead, the Vikes moved up one spot to grab McCarthy, surrendering a fourth and fifth round pick while receiving the Jets' sixth round pick.
The Vikings also have seasoned QB veteran Sam Darnold on the roster to compete for the opening day starter role.
Training Camp QB Update: Its a Dead Heat
Today, Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell's provided an update on the quarterback back room.
TLDR: the QB competition in camp is progressing how he anticipated.
The veteran Darnold has been given the majority of reps with the Viking first-team offense. The rookie McCarthy has been working with the second team, while occasionally facing the Vikings starting defense. "Sam earned the right to take the bulk of those reps early on," said O'Connell.
But that does not mean that Darnold has outperformed the rookie QB. Coach Kevin O'Connell stated, "As far as the depth chart in that room, it's pretty clear and obvious … it's pretty darn even between Sam and J.J."
Both guys have done a lot of really, really good things and some more notable, visually, than others. I also think both guys have made some mistakes with the football – learning mistakes where they're trying to either see if they can squeeze a ball in over the middle before a safety can step in front or maybe not taking a chance down the field in a 1-on-1 where maybe that's our best option.- Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell
Vikings on SI reported that J.J. McCarthy was on target at practice today, hitting standing storng in the pocket to launch a rocket more than 55 yards downfield to Trishton Jackson, who had gotten behind free safety Camryn Bynum.
With full pads on for the first time this week and facing an active pass rush, O'Connell stressed the need for consistency by McCarthy, specifically the need for footwork to macth what he has seen in the 7-on-7 drills. "It's got to translate [with pads on], at least minimally at first, and then you start building comfort as it goes. … We are not chasing perfection, just the progress," O'Connell said.
Vikings on SI reported that for the second time in four days, McCarthy did well in the Vikings red zone 7 vs 7s, connecting with receivers Jalen Nailor, Nick Muse, and Jeshaun Jones for scores, and almost had another TD on dropped back shoulder pass to Lucky Jackson. It was observed by Vikings on SI that McCarthy seemed to hold the ball at times, displaying indecisiveness.
QB1 (for now) Sam Darnold had a unremarkable yet solid camp day in 11-on-11s, but had a few balls passes broken up in the red zone period by defensive backs Byron Murphy Jr. and Josh Metellus.
Neither Darnold nor McCarthy threw an interception in Tuesday's session.
O'Connell's Focus
O'Connell stated that it was too early to determine a starting QB for week 1, instead turning the focusing on offensive play installations and overall offensive unit consistency.
Now we just start raising the standard every day as their comfort level rises. The expectation is we shouldn't need multiple reps of not doing things right to then get it right....Josh and [assistant quarterbacks coach] Grant [Udinski] have set up a really, really healthy dynamic in that room. There are going to be different twists and turns to their rep plan, based upon a design, to get the best version of all four of those [QBs].- Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell