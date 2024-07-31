Vikings vet Christian Darrisaw literally swears by Dallas Turner's spin move
Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw knows what it's like to come into the NFL with the weight of high expectations on him. A first-round pick himself back in 2021 out of Virginia Tech, Darrisaw had to sharpen his skills the hard way, by facing Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter every day in practice.
Hunter has since moved on to sign with the Houston Texans, but Minnesota's edge rotation is going to be more than alright with the additions of Jonathan Greenard in free agency and Dallas Turner in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Turner comes to Minnesota by way of Alababama, where he put up 22.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons. It won't be easy to replicate that kind of success in the NFL, but he does already have a pro-level spin move.
In fact, according to Darrisaw it's even quicker than the one that Danielle Hunter uses, per Dane Mizutani at the Mitchell Republic.
"He had a spin move last week that was quicker than Danielle, I was like, ‘Damn. This guy is going to be special.... I swear it was quicker than Danielle,” Darrisaw said while nodding his head. “He put it on somebody and I was like, ‘Holy (expletive)."
Even though he's a highly-regarded first-round draft pick, as a rookie Turner will have to earn his right to start. For now he is projected to come off the sidelines behind veteran Andrew Van Ginkel.
However, if his previous work is any indication Turner is going to be just fine. Pro Football Focus gave him an elite 89.3 pass rush grade last season.
